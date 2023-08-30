No Bets Barred: Can Ciryl Gane rebound at UFC Paris or will Sergey Spivak’s grappling be too much?

The UFC’s summer run continues as does its international tour, as the world’s top MMA promotion follows up UFC Singapore with a trip to the City of Light. UFC Paris is headlined by a heavyweight tilt between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and rising contender Sergey Spivak, and the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of UFC Singapore before diving into this week’s fights. Topics discussed include a debate on how bad Gane’s takedown defense truly is, how Rose Namajunas will look against Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut, the promise of another French Favorites Parlay, and the looming death rattle of Heavyweight Overs.

Tune in for episode 60 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday.