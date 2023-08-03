 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Pros predict Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA stars such as Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Sean O’Malley, and more predict how the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is going to go on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

