Conor McGregor gets testy over Charles Oliveira’s inactivity jab: ‘You are nobody now, again’

Charles Oliveira may have struck a nerve with Conor McGregor.

The two former UFC lightweight champions traded shots on Thursday after McGregor took exception to a comment made by Oliveira about the Irishman’s inactivity. After McGregor posted “Fighting is MOTIVATION,” Oliveira responded by pointing out that McGregor hasn’t competed since his July 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

That comment drew a quick multi-Tweet response from McGregor, which can be seen below.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira have a few choice words for one another pic.twitter.com/JZ1THVosGs — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 3, 2023

lol



you're without motivation more than 2 years https://t.co/sqkPQKSR1L — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 3, 2023

Recovering from a leg break, you nobody. You are nobody now, again. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023

Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023

Recovering from a leg break, you nobody. You are nobody now, again. Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum

McGregor (22-6) has lost three of his past four fights and competed in MMA only four times since becoming a two-division champion in 2016. “The Notorious” was expected to return to the UFC sometime in late 2023 to face Michael Chandler following the pair’s season on The Ultimate Fighter 31, however that timeline — and the Chandler fight in general — both appear to be on shaky grounds, as McGregor’s status with USADA is still unclear.

McGregor’s legal status is also unclear after the fighter was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami this past June.

In since-deleted tweets during his Thursday rant, McGregor further threw the Chandler fight into question and voiced a desire to fight Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz in the near future.

Regardless of that nonsense match me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to go grab that bmf belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy. https://t.co/BB9H4soOV6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023

Fuck Chandler — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023