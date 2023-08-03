Heck of a Morning: Where are your interest levels for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

It’s fight week for Jake Paul and Nate Diaz as they prepare to collide in a boxing match that seems to be a long time in the making. But with the way the bout has been built since it’s been announced, Diaz’s attitude surrounding it, and where Paul is at in his boxing career, are the interest levels at a high point for the bout?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts live from Dallas ahead of the fight, along with other questions surrounding the 10-round fight. Additionally, listener questions include a possible Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor fight, where Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font would go with a victory in the UFC Nashville main event, Jamahal Hill, how the UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi looks on paper, grading the UFC’s slate for the month of July, the chances Derrick Lewis would choose PFL over re-signing with the UFC, what’s next for Stephen Thompson after Michel Pereira’s weight miss ahead of UFC 291, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.