PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video: Jesus Pinedo misses weight for headliner

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video for PFL Playoffs 1: Jenkins vs. Pinedo, which takes place Friday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

In the main event, Bubba Jenkins and Jesus Pinedo can weigh no more than 146 pounds for their featherweight semifinal fight.

Jenkins seeks his first PFL crown after a runner-up finish in 2022. He scored wins over Sung Bin Jo and Chris Wade to book his ticket to the playoffs. Standing across from him is Pinedo, who scored a first-round finish of 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane to emerge as a dark horse in the competition.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Josh Silveira and Ty Flores both look to make their first PFL final. The fighters can weigh no more than 206 pounds.

The other featherweight semifinal sees Gabriel Braga fight Chris Wade, while Marthin Hamlet and Impa Kasangay battle for the other light heavyweight final spot.

See PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Bubba Jenkins (145.8) vs. Jesus Pinedo (146.4)* — featherweight playoff semifinal

Josh Silveira (204) vs. Ty Flores (205) — light heavyweight playoff semifinal

Gabriel Braga (145.8) vs. Chris Wade (146) — featherweight playoff semifinal

Marthin Hamlet (206) vs. Impa Kasanganay (203.8) — light heavyweight playoff semifinal

Elvin Espinoza (155.6) vs. Keoni Diggs (156.4)**

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Thad Jean (171) vs. Ali Omar (171)

Desiree Yanez (125) vs. Lisa Mauldin (125.2)

Anthony Ivy (171) vs. Carson Hardman (168.2)

Chelsea Hackett (125.8 )vs. Ky Bennett (124.8)

Billy Elekana (205.4) vs. Chuck Campbell (205.8)

*Pinedo missed weight. His bout with Bubba Jenkins will proceed as scheduled, with Pinedo being penalized a point on the scorecards (this rule applies only to PFL playoff bouts) and he forfeits 20 percent of his show purse to Jenkins

**Diggs missed weight. His bout with Elvin Espinoza will proceed as scheduled, with Diggs forfeiting 20 percent of his show purse to Espinoza