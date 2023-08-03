Between the Links: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor, Derrick Lewis free agency, UFC Nashville

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz compete in the boxing ring in Dallas this Saturday, and the build has felt much different than most Paul bouts, but has that changed the interest levels for Diaz’s first bout outside of the UFC?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the Paul vs. Diaz matchup, the build being a bit strange with Diaz being oddly nonchalant about things, which fighter has more pressure on them, and stating a case that Paul losing to Diaz would not be a terrible thing for the YouTube star. Additionally, topics include the fallout of UFC 291, Justin Gaethje seemingly changing his tune for a fight with Conor McGregor and the chances that fight could happen, how Dustin Poirier has reacted to his loss to Gaethje, Derrick Lewis becoming a free agent and the odds he signs with the PFL over re-signing with the UFC, Saturday’s UFC Nashville card, the stakes in the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font, and more.

This week, the panel includes MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discussing the big topics in the world of combat sports.

