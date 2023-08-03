Morning Report: Paulo Costa doesn’t see ‘any chance’ of Khamzat Chimaev beating him at UFC 294

Paulo Costa has full confidence ahead of his big matchup with Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi.

The Brazilian meme king was originally supposed to have fought as recently as this past weekend at UFC 291 against middleweight prospect Ikram Aliskerov. However, a change of plans occurred just a matter of weeks out from the event and Costa was rebooked for the promotion's big return to the UAE at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 against Chimaev.

Both Costa and Chimaev have been sidelined for roughly the same amount of time, having not fought since August and September 2022, respectively. Ahead of Chimaev’s last appearance at UFC 279 — a dominant first-round D’Arce choke win over Kevin Holland — he and Costa nearly came to blows inside the UFC Performance Institute on fight week in Las Vegas. Since then, they haven’t been too keen on each other and now they will settle their differences in the octagon.

“One hundred percent [real],” Costa told MMA Junkie of his beef with Chimaev. “I think against [Israel] Adesanya it was a very personal fight, but I hate that dude (Chimaev). I’m training to make him suffer. Not only to beat him, but I want to do that in great style. I put all my skills and all my concentration, focus to be better than ever. Physically, mentally, technically. All parts together to help me perform better than ever. I know over there in Abu Dhabi it will be kind of his house, but I don’t care. I’m going there to take over.”

Costa, 32, gets the opportunity to welcome Chimaev to what is expected to be a permanent stay at middleweight after the superstar smashing-machine has bounced between the division and welterweight throughout his flawless 12-fight career. The 29-year-old Chimaev established himself as a top 170-pound contender in his previous three bouts, but unfortunately, “Borz” badly missed weight for his last fight, which led to the turn in career direction.

The middleweight division has reignited in 2023 with the emergence of Dricus Du Plessis as a serious threat to the champion Adesanya. Other names like Sean Strickland and potentially Chimaev make for new fresh pairings for any of the names mentioned. For Costa, he thinks a win at UFC 294 could lead to the next title challenger at 185 pounds.

“I don’t see any chance of him winning the fight,” Costa said. “Honestly. I’m being very honest. This will be savage. This will be fireworks. This will be wild. I bring my best. I will be there.

“I think the winner of this fight is going to be the first for the title shot. I think the winner between me and Khamzat will be next in the line for the title shot.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Not sure if I’m alone here, but Chimaev feels like a pretty brutal matchup for Costa. I think Costa’s best chance is to get reckless and in Chimaev’s face early. That only opens up easier takedown possibilities though. It’ll be fun while it lasts, that much I feel safe saying.

Thanks for reading!

