UFC 292 salaries: Zhang Weili tops disclosed purses over Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Before potential pay-per-view bonuses and other incentives, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili took home the biggest disclosed payday at UFC 292.

Weili earned a disclosed $520,000 for her dominant win over Amanda Lemos in the co-headliner of the Aug. 19 pay-per-view, topping headliners Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling, who each earned a flat $500,000 purse for their bantamweight title fight.

UFC 292 took place at TD Garden in Boston. The fighter salaries were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request through the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which oversees the state’s athletic commission.

In the main event, O’Malley captured the bantamweight title with a second-round knockout of Sterling. In addition to his commission-reported salary, he and Zhang took home $50,000 “Performance of the Night’ bonuses. Brad Katona and Cody Gibson, who faced off in the bantamweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter 31 tournament, also each earned $50,000 bonuses for their “Fight of the Night” bout.

A complete list of the UFC 292 salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view bonuses, or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed.

Main Card

Preliminary Card