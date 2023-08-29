UFC 292 salaries: Zhang Weili tops disclosed purses over Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Before potential pay-per-view bonuses and other incentives, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili took home the biggest disclosed payday at UFC 292.
Weili earned a disclosed $520,000 for her dominant win over Amanda Lemos in the co-headliner of the Aug. 19 pay-per-view, topping headliners Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling, who each earned a flat $500,000 purse for their bantamweight title fight.
UFC 292 took place at TD Garden in Boston. The fighter salaries were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request through the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which oversees the state’s athletic commission.
In the main event, O’Malley captured the bantamweight title with a second-round knockout of Sterling. In addition to his commission-reported salary, he and Zhang took home $50,000 “Performance of the Night’ bonuses. Brad Katona and Cody Gibson, who faced off in the bantamweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter 31 tournament, also each earned $50,000 bonuses for their “Fight of the Night” bout.
A complete list of the UFC 292 salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view bonuses, or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed.
Main Card
- Sean O’Malley ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Aljamain Sterling ($500,000)
- Zhang Weili ($520,000 + no win bonus = $520,000) def. Amanda Lemos ($250,000)
- Ian Machado Garry ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Neil Magny ($134,000)
- Mario Bautista ($43,000 + $43,000 = $86,000) def. Da’Mon Blackshear ($27,000)
- Marlon Vera ($155,000 + $155,000 win bonus = $310,000) def. Pedro Munhoz ($150,000)
Preliminary Card
- Brad Tavares ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Chris Weidman ($426,000)
- Gregory Rodrigues ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Denis Tiuliulin ($14,000)
- Kurt Holobaugh ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Austin Hubbard ($32,000)
- Brad Katona ($32,000 + $32,000 = $64,000) def. Cody Gibson ($15,000)
- Andre Petroski ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Gerald Meerschaert ($100,000)
- Natalia Silva ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Andrea Lee ($70,000)
- Karine Silva ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Maryna Moroz ($50,000)
