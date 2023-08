MMA Fighting has DWCS results for the fourth week of the seventh season from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday night.

In the main event, Mitch Ramirez and Carlos Prates will clash in a welterweight contest.

Check out DWCS results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates

Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio

Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel

Thomas Peterson vs. Chandler Cole

Oki Bolaji vs. Dylan Salvador