Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig set to headline UFC Vegas 82

Middleweights are set to headline inside the octagon in November.

The UFC announced on Tuesday that a matchup between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 82, which is set for Nov. 18 and is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Allen has been on a roll with victories in his past five promotional appearances, including four stoppage wins. The tenth-ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings will look to make it 3-0 in 2023 after picking up submission wins over Andre Muniz at February’s UFC Vegas 70 event and, in his most recent outing, Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville in June.

After dropping two straight bouts in the light heavyweight division, Craig made the move down to middleweight at UFC London in July where he finished Muniz via second-round TKO. “Bearjew” will headline a UFC event for the first time after 16 appearances for the promotion.