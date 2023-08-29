Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Max Holloway after UFC Singapore knockout win?

Max Holloway picked up his first finish in several years with a third-round knockout of The Korean Zombie in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Singapore event. With Alexander Volkanovski still the featherweight champ, and still holding three wins over Holloway, where does “Blessed” go from here?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what could be next for Holloway, why a matchup with Ilia Topuria is not the fight to make right now, and whether or not Aljamain Sterling could be an option. Additionally, listener topics include Israel Adesanya’s next move should he be successful against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, if Khamzat Chimaev can leapfrog Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight title discussion, Erin Blanchfield’s UFC Singapore win over Taila Santos, Anthony Smith’s win over Ryan Spann and what fights make sense for “Lionheart,” a quick review of AEW’s All-In, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.