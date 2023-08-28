 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lucas Almeida out of UFC Paris fight with William Gomis

By Guilherme Cruz
UFC Fight Night: Marshall v Gomis
William Gomis won two straight since signing with the UFC.
William Gomis needs a new opponent for Saturday’s UFC event in Paris after Lucas Almeida withdrew from the card. The Brazilian fighter announced the news on social media. Almeida told MMA Fighting he suffered an injury.

It’s still unclear if the promotion is looking for a replacement to face the French featherweight at the Accor Arena.

Gomis (12-2) won 10 in a row since 2018, capped off by decisions against Jarno Errens and Francis Marshall under the UFC banner. Gomis scored finishes in six of his previous eight victories.

Almeida (14-2), a former Jungle Fight champion, was looking to rebound after losing to Pat Sabatini in his most recent octagon appearance this past June, a year after a Fight of the Night win over Michael Trizano.

UFC Paris will feature local stars Ciryl Gane and Manon Fiorot opposite Serghei Spivac and Rose Namajunas, respectively, as the main attractions.

