DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history and on this episode it celebrates the seminal career of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the woman who built the UFC’s strawweight division.

After flirting with a comeback earlier this year, Jedrzejczyk ultimately decided against it, officially notifying the UFC of her retirement in August, and as one of the most important and exciting figures in women’s MMA history, it’s only fitting we send her off properly. Host Jed Meshew is joined by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell to take a deep dive into Jedrzejczyk’s singular career and discuss exactly what the woman who dubbed herself “Joanna Champion” means to the history of MMA.

