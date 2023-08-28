On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Singapore

Max Holloway delivered his first finish since stopping Brian Ortega in the fourth round at UFC 231 in December 2018 when he sent all-time action fighter The Korean Zombie into retirement at UFC Singapore with a walkoff knockout. With Alexander Volkanovski still reigning supreme atop the featherweight division, there are still a lot of interesting options for “Blessed,” like, perhaps, welcoming a former champion up to 145, or Holloway potentially making a move up to 155.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Holloway following his third-round knockout in the main event of Saturday’s card. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Anthony Smith after his split decision win over Ryan Spann, Giga Chikadze after a successful return to the octagon, Erin Blanchfield following a gritty win over one-time title challenger Taila Santos, along with fellow main card winners Rinya Nakamura, Junior Tafa, and more.

