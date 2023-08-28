Logan Paul: Dillon Danis has ‘has gone too far’ bringing Nina Agdal into fight promotion

Almost from the moment it was announced, the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis got very personal.

Pictures of Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, have been the centerpiece of Danis’ mental warfare before the Oct. 14 bout, and the influencer turned boxer believes it’s crossed a line.

“I think he has gone too far,” Paul told Misfits Boxing. “It’s not affected me, no, because when I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But, you know, actions have consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him. I think the people online are speaking for me.

“Me and my girl don’t have to defend ourselves, or try to prove our love for the world. Like, my fiancee is a f****** angel. He’s twisted a narrative of her relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzi’d over the course of her adult life, and he’s good. He’s a good Twitter troll. But again, he’s going to pay for it.”

Agdal has yet to respond to the pictures posted by Danis, who makes his boxing debut against Paul at AO Arena in Manchester, U.K. On Tuesday, a press conference featuring the headliners of the fall event quickly devolved into a melee after Paul, who presented a cake of Danis getting knocked out, traded barbs with his opponent, who wore the hat he infamously donned while walking through a “suicide forest.”

Asked whether he would bring his anger toward Danis into the ring, Paul brushed off the question.

“I don’t fight with emotion,” he said. “To be honest, I don’t care about Dillon Danis. He’s, I don’t know, just such an afterthought. So, yeah, I’m definitely going to be able to control my emotions. He’s just the person in front of me for this fight, and he’s doing a good job building it up.”

Paul carries a professional boxing record of 0-1, the result of a rematch with influencer turned boxer KSI, and once went the distance with boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Danis has never boxed as a professional or amateur and is fighting up from his typical weight near the MMA welterweight to take on Paul as a cruiserweight (up to 200 pounds) in an eight-round contest. Danis has said Conor McGregor will help train him for the bout.

“I honestly think I could do whatever I want to him,” Paul said when asked about how the fight would play out. “He’s a Brazilian jiu-jitsu guy, and he’s not even good at that. I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to box. Striking is his worst forte. I’ve been boxing for five years, went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather, 0-1, that should say enough about how good I am.”

Paul laughed at his own joke. But he didn’t react to Danis’ repeated attacks online.

“The Twitter noise, bro, understand this: I’ve been the most hated person in the world at one point,” said Paul, referring his “suicide forest” controversy. “Like, really, maybe more than one point. Survived all of it, made my personal changes, had the comeback I thought I could, because I knew I could be a better person, and I can really viscerally understand that this too shall pass. And so all this internet chatter, online noise, like, yo, if you put your phone down, social media does not exist. It’s not a real place, and I get that, and it’s good promo for the fight.”

You can see Paul’s full interview below.