Morning Report: Alex Pereira blasts ‘washed-up’ Anthony Smith after ‘spouting off nonsense‘ criticism

Alex Pereira has had enough of hearing what Anthony Smith thinks of him.

Smith, 35, returned to the win column in the UFC Singapore co-main event this past weekend, defeating Ryan Spann via a split decision in a rematch from their September 2021 encounter. The first fight also saw Smith walk away victorious, submitting “Superman” with a first-round rear-naked choke before he dropped back-to-back losses against Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

During his skid, Smith watched the former middleweight champion Pereira make the transition to light heavyweight in the UFC. Initially, Smith didn’t expect the seasoned striker Pereira to fare well against the bigger and better grapplers swimming within the 205-pound waters. Tasked with the division’s former titlist Jan Blachowicz, Pereira passed his test with a split decision win of his own at UFC 291 last month. At UFC Singapore media day last week, Smith noted how he thought Pereira performed well but felt “Poatan” was no longer the same “large, scary monster” he was at 185 pounds and was now a “fairly normal dude.”

“I always see him talking, especially about me,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “He talks really bad. I don’t know what he has against me but he criticized other athletes too, saying the athlete didn’t make weight and a guy who in Glover [Teixeira’s] fight in Rio de Janeiro was a backup and the guy didn’t make weight. It shows why he’s not that successful. Because someone who’s going to be a backup fighter, he takes it easy unlike Glover.

“You can see he didn’t take it seriously. He just didn’t make weight and now today he relishes bashing other athletes because he has no clue what they go through. A commentator who is a fighter knows how tough it is but somehow he chooses not to give them any credit or at least stay silent. He has to put his two cents in because he loves being in the spotlight. He doesn’t show up at the fights. I mean, he likes fighting but doesn’t show up. No one talks about him so he spouts off nonsense just to get some screen time.”

Smith has gotten more active in his analyst and desk role in this latter portion of his career but still maintains his desire to be the best competitor. However, the 55-fight veteran admitted ahead of his Spann rematch that trying to replicate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s “anywhere, anytime” fight mentality has been somewhat of a mistake.

Having fought for a UFC title on one occasion where he came up short against Jon Jones, Smith’s comments outside the octagon stem from jealousy, believes Pereira.

“If there’s one guy doing well and another guy only criticizing, people aren’t stupid,” Pereira said. “They’ll see what’s going on. They’ll see that he’s just a bitter man. The only ones who speak bad about me are Anthony Smith types. Washed-up vets who never amounted to anything, who are still fighting. They’re in a really tight spot or the guy who is still a nobody but those who are already doing well, I don’t see them talking about me, you know? It’s the ones who are beneath me.”

The Blachowicz win launched Pereira immediately into the top three of the UFC’s official light heavyweight rankings. Therefore, a title shot in his next time out is something fans are anticipating as a possibility against former champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant crown.

Meanwhile, Pereira’s currently relaxing in Los Angeles where he had a chance to catch up on the action in Singapore as per requests from his fans. Unfortunately for “Poatan,” he wasn’t all too entertained.

“The first round was kind of a bland round,” Pereira said. “Not too exciting. Anthony Smith took it but without doing much. In the second round, Ryan started putting in his strong hands there and Anthony Smith felt it, almost got knocked out, went to some good positions, stayed on top. So it was clearly a round with a high risk for Anthony Smith.

“The third round was also more slow-paced. Anthony Smith really tired, I was wondering if it’s the altitude or what’s up with that place. The guy being 35 years old, performing, fighting at a high level, and didn’t do that much to get that tired. I guess he has some issue.”

“I think it was kinda a controversial fight,” he added. “In my opinion, he took the first round. The second one clearly went to Ryan. The third one, to break the tie, was kind of a draw. I’d say it’s more or less a tie, in my view.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Swerve.

I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.

Enjoy the weekend, everyone! — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can't seem to find anything that captures my atención .Keep rising and let's see if someday you deserve my time. https://t.co/cllg3YCFX3 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

You don’t get passed @MerabDvalishvil to come see me, so sit and wait like the good little dog you are https://t.co/RpoAgBkJIp — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 27, 2023

Respect.

What an honor to share the octagon with you @koreanzombiemma . The man, the myth, the legend. Watching you through out the years and how you carried yourself in the fight world, with humility and respect. like a true martial artist. The OGs of WEC/UFC. None of these circus acts.… pic.twitter.com/qy6dpMy2Or — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 27, 2023

Teasing...

Manager woes.

There are managers that take 20% of fighters purses AND 20% of their bonuses. If you do this to the fighters you are a POS. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 28, 2023

Champ Stamp.

Stop with the eggplants...

Living the dream.

DDP.

Wheels.

Sexy and Zombie.

Recovery.

