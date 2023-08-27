 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘True legend’: Pros react to Korean Zombie retiring after thrilling loss at UFC Singapore

By MMA Fighting Newswire
“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung went out as only he could.

Jung announced his retirement from mixed martial arts Saturday following a thrilling knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore. It was another instant classic from one of the most exciting competitors to ever lace up four-ounce gloves, as Jung brought fire and brimstone to Holloway in the third round after nearly getting finished just minutes earlier. Holloway ultimately landed a right hand that downed Jung in the chaos, but the entire scene was just one last gift to fight fans from Jung after a 16-year run of chaotic bouts.

Jung’s emotional retirement spurred plenty of reactions from the MMA world, with former champs like Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson chiming in to pay their respects to the fan favorite. Check out how the MMA world paid respect to Jung and his retirement at UFC Singapore below.

