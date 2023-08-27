‘True legend’: Pros react to Korean Zombie retiring after thrilling loss at UFC Singapore

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung went out as only he could.

Jung announced his retirement from mixed martial arts Saturday following a thrilling knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore. It was another instant classic from one of the most exciting competitors to ever lace up four-ounce gloves, as Jung brought fire and brimstone to Holloway in the third round after nearly getting finished just minutes earlier. Holloway ultimately landed a right hand that downed Jung in the chaos, but the entire scene was just one last gift to fight fans from Jung after a 16-year run of chaotic bouts.

Jung’s emotional retirement spurred plenty of reactions from the MMA world, with former champs like Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson chiming in to pay their respects to the fan favorite. Check out how the MMA world paid respect to Jung and his retirement at UFC Singapore below.

I’m not crying you are — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

#UFCSingapore True legend.



Enjoy your retirement, The Korean Zombie — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 26, 2023

What a beautiful moment for Zombie leaving the octagon. Great tribute guys!!! #UFCSingapore — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 26, 2023

Well done Korean Zombie

What a goer! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

What a send off @ufc for the @KoreanZombieMMA — Robert Whiteford (@Flyinjudoka) August 26, 2023

Congrats on a great career @KoreanZombieMMA it’s been awesome watching you fight but more importantly the great human that you are. Congrats on retirement. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 26, 2023

Damn @BlessedMMA as good as it gets, props to @KoreanZombieMMA for going out on his shield. Congratulations on an amazing career!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) August 26, 2023

Who's cutting onions at 10am https://t.co/Zv8ZCJOCBU — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) August 26, 2023

Farewell,@KoreanZombieMMA ! Your MMA journey has been inspiring. Always hoped to someday share the cage with you, but regardless, your warrior spirit resonates. Enjoy retirement and best wishes to you and your family! #MMA #Legend — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) August 26, 2023

congratz on an a amazing career @KoreanZombieMMA #wecforever — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

Congrats legend Chan sung Jung — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 26, 2023

Funk man. I’m gonna miss the Zombie bro. Would’ve been a hell of a fight to

Have before we both retired. #UFCSingapore — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 26, 2023

I love you zombie pic.twitter.com/IFExLPcr14 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

He may not have won but it’s be hard to argue he didn’t go out on his terms as far as fighting his style goes.



Man’s a legend. #UFCSignapore https://t.co/klXMFv2fsS — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) August 26, 2023