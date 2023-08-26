Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois full fight video highlights from their main event showdown on Saturday, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Usyk vs. Dubious took place Aug. 26 at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) faced off against Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

For more on Usyk vs. Dubious, check out the play-by-play from MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Here we go. We are moments away from ring walks. The production kicks off with a video message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Daniel Dubois makes the walk to the ring first, draped in purple, with Bob Marley pumping through the speakers. And here comes the undefeated champ, the fighting pride of Ukraine, Olkesandr Usyk, who pledges that his victory with be for the heroes of his homeland as his countrymen continue to fend off Vladimir Putin’s assault. Alright, it’s anthem time — the United Kingdom first, then Ukraine. The legend Michael Buffer rips through the fighter introductions and gets us going. Let’s do this. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Usyk comes out pumping his jab. Slow start here. Dubois finally lets something go, missing to the body. Usyk continues to march forward with the occasional jab. Usyk paws out a three-punch combination that misses, then goes to the body with a left. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Usyk.

Round 2: Usyk goes right back to work setting the pace in this fight with that jab. Straight left hand connects for Usyk. Nice one-two from the champ. He staggers Dubois for a moment with a straight left. Usyk is busy now, constantly moving and circling and firing off punches. Big counter uppercut from Dubois barely misses its mark. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Usyk. (20-18 Usyk.)

Round 3: Dubois comes out firing but Usyk blocks a one-two. The champ eats a right hand then responds with a one-two of his own. Dubois gets warned to keep it above the belt line after a near low blow. The Polish crowd swells behind Usyk, who probes again and again with his jab. Dubois answers with another nice body shot. That’s the challenger’s best round so far. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Dubois. (29-28 Usyk.)

Round 4: Sick jab right away from Usyk. These are going to start adding up. Usyk’s movement is giving Dubois fits right now. And just as I write that, Dubois connects with a slick right hand. Usyk pumps his jab then seemingly wipes his back foot on the ring — it’s raining like crazy in Poland and some of that moisture may be impacting the ring. Usyk flurries but doesn’t land anything of substance except his jab. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Usyk. (39-37 Usyk.)

Round 5: You can hear the squeaking of from shoes for both of these fighters. It really is wet out there in Poland. Whoa, massive shot drops Usyk! That was either a low blow or a body shot — tough to see which so far. The referee rules it a low blow. That was nasty. Usyk is in a lot of pain. He’s still down on the canvas trying to work through it. Replay makes it look right on the belt line, but still tough to tell for sure. Usyk says he’s ready but the referee is insisting the champ takes his time. This is pretty weird. The referee forces Usyk to take another minute. Dubois gets a stern warning and we’re finally back. Dubois goes right back to work with right hands to the body. The commentary team seems to believe that knockdown should’ve been a legal shot, but again, really tough to tell for sure. Dubois crunches another hard punch to the body. Usyk responds with a right hand. Usyk wades forward and blasts Dubois with a stiff left. Business is picking up here. One more left from Usyk lands at the bell, and both men throw another extra shot after the bell. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Dubois. (48-47 Usyk.)

Round 6: Massive chants of “US! YK!” ringing throughout this arena as we start round six. Usyk pressures Dubois into a corner and fires off a few combinations. Back to the body again for Dubois — and that was a nice one. The challenger may have figured something out here, he just needs to be more active. Usyk smacks Dubois with a few short punches from the pocket. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Usyk. (58-56 Usyk.)

Round 7: Past the midway point now and the squeak of the wet ring is getting even louder. It’s starting to sound like a basketball court out here. Usyk peppers out his jab, but Dubois pressures him to the corner and fires off a few more body shots. Usyk escapes to the center then doubles up with his left hand. That was nice. Straight left backs up Dubois, who then eats another left. Usyk flurries with a big combination! And another! He’s determined to come forward right now. Dubois evades the hardest shots but he ate some bombs there. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Usyk. (68-65 Usyk.)

Round 8: That was easily Usyk’s best round, let’s see if he can capitalize. The champs eats a hard right hand like it’s nothing and fires back. Four-punch combination connects for Usyk, who then doubles up on his jab. Dubois goes back to the body with his right hand. Usyk paws out his jab then goes over the top with a left hook. Dubois fires back with a stiff right. Usyk pressures forward throwing punches in bunches. Usyk storms forward with 10 seconds remaining and drops Dubois with a furious salvo of punches! That was slick as hell. Dubois answers the count and we’re on to round nine. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Usyk. (78-73 Usyk.)

Round 9: Dubois immediately fires off a right hand to the midsection and Usyk complains to the referee that it was low. Usyk is staying aggressive, leading with his jabbing and stalking Dubois across the ring. Monster short right hand downs Dubois again! That’s it! The ref calls it! What a shot! He fired that off like a piston. That was beautiful.

After the knockout, Usyk consoles his 25-year-old challenger and passionately tells Dubious that his time will come. You love to see it. Usyk is going crazy now, dancing all over the ring alongside his friend and countryman Vasiliy Lomachenko. What a scene.

Oleksandr Usyk def. Daniel Dubois via knockout at 0:48 of Round 9