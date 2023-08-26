Watch Korean Zombie’s emotional exit from UFC Singapore retirement as crowd serenades him

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung had a retirement that’ll be remembered forever.

Jung may not have won his swan song at UFC Singapore, but he still stole the show, dialing up the aggression in an electric final sequence that saw him throw caution to the wind and push the pace against Max Holloway before suffering a third-round knockout loss. It was classic “Zombie” — beloved as an all-action fighter, the 36-year-old South Korean went out on his shield as only he could, giving fight fans one final memory of the breakneck style that made Jung such a celebrated figure throughout his 16-year MMA career.

And the fans inside Kallang’s Singapore Indoor Stadium made sure “The Korean Zombie” knew how much they appreciated his efforts.

Watch video above of an emotional Jung departing his final fight while being serenaded by the Singapore fans with his trademark walkout song, “Zombie” by The Cranberries.