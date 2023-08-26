UFC Singapore post-fight show: Reaction to Max Holloway’s vicious knockout, Korean Zombie’s retirement

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie gave fans a thrilling battle in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Singapore, and it turned out to be the final one for Chan Sung Jung as he announced his retirement from the sport following a chaotic third round that saw the former featherweight champ Holloway pick up his first finish in nearly five years.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee react to UFC Singapore, Holloway’s vicious knockout win while fighting with a heavy heart, and Korean Zombie’s legacy as an action fighter and what he meant for the sport. Additionally, they discuss Anthony Smith’s win over Ryan Spann in the co-main event, Giga Chikadze’s successful return to the octagon in his victory over Alex Caceres, Erin Blanchfield’s hard-fought win over Taila Santos and if that earned her a title shot, and more.

Watch the UFC Singapore post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.