UFC Singapore bonuses: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie no brainer for Fight of the Night

The chaotic main event between Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung made an easy selection for Fight of the Night as the featherweights led the bonuses out of the UFC Singapore card on Saturday.

It was a war from start to finish with “The Korean Zombie” inviting Holloway to throw down with him on several occasions as both fighters were more than happy to trade shots on the feet. Holloway nearly scored a walkoff knockout in the second round after he clipped Jung with a hard punch that sent him down to the canvas.

Referee Marc Goddard opted to let the fight continue, which allowed “The Korean Zombie” to reset and come out guns blazing in the third. The fire fight ended after Holloway uncorked a devastating right hand that blasted Jung and sent him crashing face first to the ground.

Afterwards, “The Korean Zombie” announced he was retiring from the sport and he’ll leave with an extra $50,000 as a bonus for a Fight of the Night performance in the final bout of his legendary career.

Junior Tafa will also take home an extra $50,000 for Performance of the Night after he earned a devastating first round knockout over Parker Porter to open the main card at UFC Singapore.

The final bonus went to Michal Oleksiejczuk following a wild fight with Chidi Njokuani that ended with the Polish light heavyweight securing a first-round TKO.