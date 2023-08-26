 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘They said Max don’t have power’: Pros react to Max Holloway knocking out Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v The Korean Zombie Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway still isn’t slowing down.

The former UFC featherweight champion scored a monster knockout to retire “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in the main event of UFC Singapore. In one of the wilder finishing sequences of 2023, Holloway and Jung went to war in the opening seconds of the third round after a harrowing second frame that nearly saw the Hawaiian fighter put Jung down for good. With one beautiful right hand, Holloway pushed his UFC record to 18-0 in the featherweight division against fighters not named Alexander Volkanovski since 2014.

Check out how the mixed martial arts world reacted Holloway’s vicious win below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting