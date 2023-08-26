‘They said Max don’t have power’: Pros react to Max Holloway knocking out Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway still isn’t slowing down.

The former UFC featherweight champion scored a monster knockout to retire “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in the main event of UFC Singapore. In one of the wilder finishing sequences of 2023, Holloway and Jung went to war in the opening seconds of the third round after a harrowing second frame that nearly saw the Hawaiian fighter put Jung down for good. With one beautiful right hand, Holloway pushed his UFC record to 18-0 in the featherweight division against fighters not named Alexander Volkanovski since 2014.

Check out how the mixed martial arts world reacted Holloway’s vicious win below.

The emotion in these walkouts without a word spoken was crazy!! You could feel it thru the screen!!!#Legends — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Epic walkout for Korean Zombie!!#UFCSingapore — Devin Clark (@brownbearC) August 26, 2023

Chills on that — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 26, 2023

Man that crowd is epic it’s singing zombies song ….way better than when the crowd sings @darrentill2 song — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

Zombie got to turn this into Zombie vs @badboygarcia fight #UFCSingapore — jimmy flick (@jimmyflick) August 26, 2023

hmm first rd hard to score.

bless 1 / zombie 0 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

Zombies gonna zombie — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

Thats twice Max could of ended the fight — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

No quit in the Korean Zombie #UFCSingapore — jimmy flick (@jimmyflick) August 26, 2023

thats a bless round 2-0 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

You don’t get into a fire fight with Holloway #UFCSingapore — Paul Craig (@PaulCraig) August 26, 2023

OH SHIT!!! MAX WITH THE ONE HITTER QUITTER!! — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 26, 2023

What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! @ufc, as advertised. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

They said max don’t have power. I think he sending a message — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 26, 2023

Bro — Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) August 26, 2023

Zombie felt disrespected by Max not finishing him and said either you finish me or I’m going to finish you!!!#Respect #warrior — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

The best is blessed — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

beautiful over hand right!!! congratz @BlessedMMA — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

Max was sharp as always, Zombie was Zombie as always!#UFCSingapore #WEC — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 26, 2023