‘They said Max don’t have power’: Pros react to Max Holloway knocking out Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway still isn’t slowing down.
The former UFC featherweight champion scored a monster knockout to retire “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in the main event of UFC Singapore. In one of the wilder finishing sequences of 2023, Holloway and Jung went to war in the opening seconds of the third round after a harrowing second frame that nearly saw the Hawaiian fighter put Jung down for good. With one beautiful right hand, Holloway pushed his UFC record to 18-0 in the featherweight division against fighters not named Alexander Volkanovski since 2014.
Check out how the mixed martial arts world reacted Holloway’s vicious win below.
The emotion in these walkouts without a word spoken was crazy!! You could feel it thru the screen!!!#Legends— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023
Epic walkout for Korean Zombie!!#UFCSingapore— Devin Clark (@brownbearC) August 26, 2023
Chills on that— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 26, 2023
Man that crowd is epic it’s singing zombies song ….way better than when the crowd sings @darrentill2 song— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023
Zombie got to turn this into Zombie vs @badboygarcia fight #UFCSingapore— jimmy flick (@jimmyflick) August 26, 2023
hmm first rd hard to score.— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023
bless 1 / zombie 0
Zombies gonna zombie— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023
Thats twice Max could of ended the fight— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023
No quit in the Korean Zombie #UFCSingapore— jimmy flick (@jimmyflick) August 26, 2023
thats a bless round 2-0— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023
You don’t get into a fire fight with Holloway #UFCSingapore— Paul Craig (@PaulCraig) August 26, 2023
OH SHIT!!! MAX WITH THE ONE HITTER QUITTER!!— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 26, 2023
What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! @ufc, as advertised.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023
They said max don’t have power. I think he sending a message— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 26, 2023
Bro— Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) August 26, 2023
Zombie felt disrespected by Max not finishing him and said either you finish me or I’m going to finish you!!!#Respect #warrior— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023
The best is blessed— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023
beautiful over hand right!!! congratz @BlessedMMA— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023
Max was sharp as always, Zombie was Zombie as always!#UFCSingapore #WEC— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 26, 2023
Congrats @BlessedMMA— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 26, 2023
That was a true Main Event incredible experience watch that whole things just wow!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023
Loading comments...