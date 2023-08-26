UFC Singapore live blog: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

This is the UFC Singapore live blog for Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, the featherweight main event on Saturday in Kallang, Singapore.

Holloway, a former UFC champion, looks for his fourth win in his past five fights when he battles Zombie. “Blessed” has been nearly unbeatable at 145 pounds, with his past three losses at the weight class all coming at the hands of current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The Hawaiian star is one of the few notable featherweight names that Zombie—a.k.a. Chan Sung Jung—is yet to face, but he crosses that name off of his list today. Zombie has mentioned the possibility of retirement heading into this bout and should he hang up the gloves, it would signal the end of one of a memorable 16-year pro fighting career.

Zombie owns wins over luminaries such as Dustin Poirier and Frankie Edgar in addition to a trophy case full of UFC fight night bonuses.

Check out the UFC Singapore main event live blog below.