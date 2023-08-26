UFC Singapore video: Junior Tafa faceplants Parker Porter with brutal first-round knockout

Junior Tafa needed less than two minutes to secure his first win inside the octagon after demolishing Parker Porter to kick off the main card at UFC Singapore.

Following a lackluster performance in his debut, Tafa came out guns blazing in his sophomore effort and Porter made the ill-fated decision to stand and trade with the heavy-handed fighter from New Zealand. An early knee up the middle started the sequence of events that ended with a devastating overhand right from Tafa that put Porter down and out on the canvas.

Junior Tafa gets the powerful finish in round one #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/NYiCO245JG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

Referee Marc Goddard rushed in for the stoppage, which came at 1:24 in the opening round.

“Is that a bonus or what? $50g’s baby!” Tafa shouted to the crowd. “Me and my brothers are the toughest strikers on the planet. That’s the game plan, just put these f****** out.”

Despite facing a well known knockout artist, Porter opted to come straight at him when the fight started with Tafa welcoming a standup war. A couple of stiff punches landed early on Porter’s chin with Tafa eventually grabbing the back of his head and delivering a knee up the middle that landed flush.

Rocked from the shot, Porter tried to take the fight to the canvas but Tafa was able to resist and eventually break free from his opponent’s grip. From there, Tafa wasted no time unloading a barrage of shots with the final blow coming from a right hand that blasted Porter on the top of the head, which spelled the end of his night.

The win moves Tafa to 5-1 in his career overall while Porter falls to 1-3 in his past four fights in the UFC, which includes a loss Tafa’s brother, Justin Tafa as well.