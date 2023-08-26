UFC Singapore video: Waldo Cortes-Acosta destroys Lukasz Brzeski with scary face-plant knockout

Waldo Cortes-Acosta now has his first stoppage win in the UFC, and it was a nasty one.

Cortes-Acosta took on Lukasz Brzeski in the heavyweight featured preliminary bout of Saturday’s UFC Singapore event. While the action was slow and methodical early, Cortes-Acosta landed a big standing elbow that had Brzeski on super wobbly legs before storming in with the finishing shot that sent Brzeski head first into the canvas for the quick finish.

Check out the wild finish in the video below.

Since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022, Cortes-Acosta has competed four-times inside the octagon. The 31-year-old began his promotional run with decision wins over Jared Vanderaa and Chase Sherman before losing his first career pro bout to Marcos Rogerio de Lima in April, but was able to bounce back in his first appearance outside of the APEX.

Brzeski’s UFC run could be over after suffering his third loss in as many appearances since signing with the promotion.