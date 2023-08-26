UFC Singapore video: Garrett Armfield bludgeons Toshiomi Kazama before delivering vicious knockout

Garrett Armfield walked into the octagon with a chip on his shoulder after a heated staredown with UFC Singapore opponent Toshiomi Kazama, and he delivered a near-perfect game on Saturday.

Armfield and Kazama met in a bantamweight preliminary bout at the promotion’s return to Singapore Indoor Stadium. Armfield found success with his punches early and often, dropping Kazama before eventually landing the punishing right hand that finished the fight at 4:16 of the opening round.

Check out video of Armfield’s incredible finish below.

Armfield did visual damage to Kazawa’s face with every single shot he landed, battering his opponent with combinations. After the first knockdown, Armfield delivered some punches on the ground before confidently inviting Kazawa back to his feet — which Kazawa didn’t do immediately until a warning from the referee.

The victory serves as Armfield’s first inside the octagon as he returned for his first bout since losing his short notice promotional debut against featherweight David Onama on less than a week’s notice. Kazawa is now 0-2 in the UFC with two first-round stoppage losses.