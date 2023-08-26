UFC Singapore video: Michal Oleksiejczuk survives early scare to stop Chidi Njokuani in wild slugfest

Michal Oleksiejczuk weathered an early storm en route to a wild opening round TKO victory.

In an anticipated middleweight preliminary bout at UFC Singapore on Saturday, Oleksiejczuk found himself in big trouble after eating a nasty head kick from opponent Chidi Njokuani — but that only seemed to wake up Oleksiejczuk as he stung Njokuani right back before the fight found its way on the mat, and Oleksiejczuk was able to pound out Njokuani with less than 45 seconds left in the first round.

Check out the conclusion of the wild matchup between Oleksiejczuk and Njokuani in the video below.

Michal Oleksiejczuk finds the first-round finish after a back-and-forth battle with Chidi Njokuani #UFCSingapore



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/YlfeH0dZgx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2023

Oleksiejczuk was able to get back in the win column after getting submitted by Caio Baralho at April’s UFC Vegas 72 event. Prior to that, the 28-year-old picked up back-to-back knockout wins against Cody Brundage and Sam Alvey, and has now won six of eight.

After a very promising start to his promotional run, the Contender Series contract winner and eight-fight Bellator veteran has now lost three straight.