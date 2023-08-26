UFC Singapore video: Billy Goff freezes Yusaku Kinoshita with nasty body shot for first-round finish

A little over a year after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Billy Goff made up for lost time in an impressive octagon debut at the UFC’s return to Singapore.

In a welterweight preliminary bout at UFC Singapore on Saturday, Goff needed less than four minutes to dispose of Yusaku Kinoshita. After a wild, back-and-forth battle between the two combatants, Goff landed a pair of vicious body shots that froze Kinoshita on the mat, leading to some nasty ground and pound for Goff’s first promotional victory.

Check out video of Goff’s handiwork in the video below.

A HUGE BODY SHOT FROM BILLY GOFF #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/wAQwc0vJfJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

After losing two straight to send his pro record to 2-2 in his first four pro fights, Goff has won seven straight, finishing six of those opponents inside of two rounds. The 25-year-old New England standout has stoppage wins competing for Bellator, CES MMA, and Cage Titans before getting his shot on the Contender Series in August 2022, where he finished Shimon Smotritsky in the first round.

Kinoshita, a fellow Contender Series alum, has now been finished in the opening round in both of his octagon outings.