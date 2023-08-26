Logan Paul answers Conor McGregor threat: ‘I’d like to see him attempt to slap the nose off my face’

If Conor McGregor wants to try something with Logan Paul, he is more than welcome to, the influencer turned boxer responded Friday after the former two-division UFC champ said he’d “slap the nose” off Paul’s face.

“I’d like to see him attempt to slap the nose off my face,” Paul told Misfits Boxing in advance of his boxing match with McGregor’s longtime teammate and friend, Dillon Danis. “Conor McGregor is an average MMA fighter and a horrible boxer. I’m gonna beat the s*** out of his b**** Dylan, and then I’m gonna beat the shit out of him.”

Paul is scheduled to face off with Danis on Oct. 14 in Manchester, though Misfits Boxing has hired BKFC star Mike Perry as a backup with a $100,000 fine to Danis if he doesn’t show up to the fight.

Paul, who’s 0-1 as a boxing pro and once took Floyd Mayweather the distance in an exhibition bout, egged on McGregor with a $1 million wager he’d defeat Danis.

“But he ghosted me, bro,” Paul said about the UFC star. “He won’t even bet a million on his fighter. That’s chump change for a guy like Conor. He won’t even bet a million dollars on Dylan.

“He had nothing to say when I called him out on Twitter. So you think he’s going to step in there himself? I don’t know, it feels unlikely.”

McGregor has been a more regular target of Paul’s younger brother, influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. The elder Paul weighs in well in excess of an average middleweight in MMA, but the biggest obstacle to a crossover bout is the Irish star’s contract with the UFC.

McGregor is expected to return in early 2024 after initially being targeted for a December headliner against Michael Chandler at UFC 296. The Irish star claimed his late-year return was back on the table after telling fans it was off, though his participation this year would require the UFC to grant him an exemption from a six-month drug testing window.

Danis is a decorated jiu-jitsu player and MMA fighter who’s twice competed professionally at 175 pounds, though he hasn’t fought in the cage since 2019 and has never boxed professionally. His bout with Logan Paul is expected to be contested at cruiserweight (up to 200 pounds) over eight rounds.

