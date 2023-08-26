Usyk vs. Dubois Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Usyk vs. Dubois results and more for the anticipated heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday afternoon.

When the main event begins around 5 p.m. ET, check out our Uysk vs. Dubois live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

In the main event, Olkesandr Usyk (20-0) will put his WBC, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles on the line in the contest. Usyk will compete for the first time in over a year since winning a split decision over Anthony Joshua on Aug. 20, 2022.

Daniel Dubois (19-1) has reeled off four straight knockout wins since the lone defeat of his career. Dubois knocked out Kevin Lerena in the third round this past December.

Lightweights Denys Berincyk and Anthony Yigit will compete in the co-main event.

Main card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Denys Berincyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue