UFC Singapore preview show: Is Korean Zombie being completely overlooked vs. Max Holloway?

Following a memorable UFC 292 event, the UFC returns to Singapore for a sneaky good card, with former featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on The Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Singapore, which kicks off bright and early on Saturday morning.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew preview this weekend’s event, the headliner between Holloway and Korean Zombie, whether or not it will be the final fight for the latter, and what’s at stake for Holloway with a victory.

Additionally, they’ll discuss the co-main event rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann, the return of Giga Chikadze as he faces Alex Caceres, the high-stakes flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos, if the winner gets a title shot, and more.

Catch the UFC Singapore preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.