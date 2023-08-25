Heck of a Morning: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, how Sterling and Dvalishvili factor in title picture

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera will likely be next in a massive bantamweight title fight after O’Malley’s finish of Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 this past Saturday in Boston. With the changing of the guard at 135, where does that put the former champion and his teammate Merab Dvalishvili in the title picture.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the bantamweight divisional championship picture with O’Malley at the top, why Sterling getting a rematch will be super difficult, and how long Dvalishvili may have to wait to get his chance at UFC gold. Additionally, listener topics include the PFL Playoffs main event between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann at Saturday’s UFC Singapore event, Erin Blanchfield’s ceiling in the flyweight division, the unfortunate passing of wrestling stars Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.