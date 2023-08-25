Missed Fists: Hulk Hogan’s nephew loses by face-plant knockout

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

We’ve seen the worlds of MMA and professional wrestling cross over in a number of ways throughout combat sports history, but there’s one footnote that was apparently flying way under the radar until this past weekend.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Paul Garza vs. David Bollea

What you gonna do? What you gonna do, brother? When BOLLEAMANIA runs wild on you???

OK, that may not have the same ring to it as “Hulkamania,” the movement that became a global phenomenon throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s and still plagues some corners of the pro wrestling world to this day, but that’s what we’re dealing with in our first clip of the week, which features Hulk Hogan’s nephew suffering a humbling defeat.

A sick outfit, a sick burn and a sick opening sequence to lead off the card!#FuryChallenger pic.twitter.com/8rn1JMVDxA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 20, 2023

Suga Sean ain't the only one dishing out faceplant KOs this weekend!!#FuryChallenger pic.twitter.com/l3Xmbny0hQ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 20, 2023

That’s right, David Bollea is directly related to Hogan—real name: Terry Bollea—and he’s apparently tried to ride that famous name in the past, going as far as to use the connection to promote something called My Girlfriend Wants A Girlfriend (I can find no record of this show actually existing other than this slightly NSFW clip) according to talkSPORT. Hulk did not take that well, and has reportedly disowned David for trying to exploit the Hogan brand.

(By the way, David Bollea is not to be confused with Michael Allan Bollea, Hulk Hogan’s other nephew better known as “Horace Hogan,” who followed Uncle Hulkster into the world of professional wrestling and is a character in his own right.)

David–-who owns a 2010 win over Cody Gibson, yes, that Cody Gibson—actually entered this past weekend’s fight at Fury Challenger Series 5 in Houston with an 8-2 pro record, though outside of the Gibson win, his competition hasn’t been much to write home about. His past five wins came against opponents with a combined record of 37-63. Sounds like a pro wrestling booking if I’ve ever seen it.

Anyway, on this occasion, he ran face-first into the heavy hands of Paul Garza and there would be no dramatic kick-out to avoid the pinfall. Just a nasty face-planting and a referee doing the right thing by jumping in for the save.

I was always more of a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin guy, anyway.

Gasmire Diatta vs. Emmanuel Bernard

Speaking of stone cold, they don’t come much colder than this knockout from Gasmire Diatta at African Knockout Championship 2 in Lagos, Nigeria.

It took less than 15 seconds for Diatta to land a missile right hand on Emmanuel Bernard and leave him stiff as a board. We’ll forgive him for the unnecessary hammer fists as he was likely just caught up in the moment and who can blame him? Can you imagine ever catching a knockout punch that clean?

You can watch a free replay of the African Knockout Championship event on YouTube.

Joon Gun Cho vs. Axel Ryota

On the other end of the finishing time spectrum, we have flyweight Joon Gun Cho having to wait until the very last second to find an opening for this unbelievable spinning s*** knockout.

Third round buzzer beater spinning back fist last night at AFC 27 by Cho Joon Gun pic.twitter.com/jIChIUsCRF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

It takes two to tango, so let’s give Axel Ryota credit too for not giving up and chasing after Cho, even if it’s that persistence that put him in the line of fire.

A free replay of the HEAT/Angel’s Fighting Championship co-promoted event is available on YouTube.

Uzair Abdurakov vs. Sergey Yaskovets

Would it surprise you to hear that Eagle FC is still around? Yes, despite the Russian promotion giving up on its short-lived venture into the U.S., it has continued to promote shows back home, including last Friday’s Eagle FC 53 show in Yakuts.

The main event delivered, with 28-year-old welterweight prospect Uzair Abdurakov flattening Sergey Yaskovets in the third round.

Devastating one shot KO by Uzair Abdurakov in the Eagle FC 53 main event pic.twitter.com/pzo9VbNwyc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2023

Yaskovets dropped his arms as he left his leg out and Abdurakov made him pay, big time. That’s four straight wins now for Abdurakov, whose pro record now stands at 17-1-1 with 13 of his wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Robert Ruchala

Kleber Silva vs. Rafal Kijanczuk

Salahdine Parnasse really shouldn’t be on anyone’s best-kept secrets list anymore, but you get the sense that the French featherweight champion could always use more shine and we’re happy to provide a light.

The KSW star was in top form at this past Saturday’s event in Nowy Sacz, Poland, as he dispatched the undefeated Robert Ruchala with ruthless precision.

Alternate angle of @SalahdineP's masterfully brutal kick to the body finish at the weekend! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/yH5Bdlu704 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 22, 2023

Forget ground-and-pound, forget methodically working for a submission, the next time your opponent stays glued to the mat, teach them a lesson with a swift soccer kick to the ribs.

That’s five straight wins now for Parnasse, who has been a destroyer since suffering his lone loss to Daniel Torres in January 2021 (a freak KO loss that Parnasse has since avenged by outpointing Torres in their rematch). At 25 years old, you get the sense that the best is yet to come.

Speaking of dealing with a grounded opponent, Kleber Silva didn’t have to deal with that nonsense as he landed a perfectly timed knee to the chin just before Rafal Kijanczuk could establish any points of contact on the mat.

At first glance it looks like Silva did something illegal, but really he just chose the nastiest way to finish off an already fading Kijanczuk.

Kiamran Nabati vs. Fal Sopheak

From a Fair Fight Promotion event in Yekaterinburg, Russia, we had arguably the best non-MMA knockout of the year thus far:

Kamran Nabati just landed an unbelievable spinning heel kick KO at RCC Fair Fight. Holy SHIT #FairFight22 pic.twitter.com/sapVfBeL5E — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2023

That’s Kiamran Nabati disintegrating Fal Sopheak with a spinning kick that lands directly on the off-switch.

Here’s another look at it.

Still thinking about this. Just a 10/10 pic.twitter.com/UIPHLTEMsR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2023

The timing, the execution, the impact, the camerawork. This is art. This is cinema.

Kemal Salih vs. Timur Kuanysh

Just for the heck of it, let’s go out on a truly bizarre note.

At Octagon 48 in Baku, Azerbaijan, featherweight Kemal Salih did not want to fight. Seriously, he did not want to fight. At all. You don’t need an English translation of this clip to understand this, just watch.

Every day there's something new in MMA



This fighter (Kemal Salih) indicated he didn't want to fight before even entering they cage. They made him go through all the introductions and started the fight anyway before waving it off. #Octagon48 pic.twitter.com/2r1WGkX7Yq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2023

HE DID NOT WANT TO FIGHT.

Salih’s protests fell on deaf ears and blind eyes apparently as it looks like the ring announcer and referee were instructed to proceed with the fighter introductions and the start of the fight before everyone finally realized how silly it all was and called it off. The clip appears to show that Salih’s opponent Timur Kuanysh is declared the winner, but Tapology is listing it as a no-contest which makes sense if Salih had told them well beforehand that he did not want to fight.

Either way, what’s the official verdict if it’s a Kuanysh win here? TKO or verbal submission at the 0:01 mark of the first round? Is this the fastest victory in MMA history? See how silly this sounds?

Watch the whole show for yourself free on YouTube.

If you know of a recent fight or event that you think may have been overlooked, or a promotion that could use some attention, please let us know on Twitter — @AlexanderKLee — using the hashtag #MissedFists.