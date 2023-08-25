Israel Adesanya ‘Stylebender’ documentary receives official trailer, release date

Israel Adesanya’s upcoming documentary has its official trailer.

Stylebender, a Tribeca Film Festival 2023 selection which documents Adesanya’s rise to global stardom as UFC middleweight champion, is set to hit select theaters on Sept. 28. The official trailer for Stylebender, which released Thursday, can be watched above.

“Even if I was not the protagonist of this movie, I feel like I would watch this and I would recommend this, and not to be ‘sexist,’ but to young men, and just men in general,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting this past June following the New York premiere of Stylebender.

“Anyone who’s not even a fan of MMA or not even a fan of me, you can get something from this. Because myself, and [coach] Eugene [Bareman] as well — I’m so proud of him for being honest and open and raw. My parents, being expressive as they were. My brother. And [director] Zoë [McIntosh], the way she shot it, she didn’t want it to just be like a regular MMA documentary or a regular fight or boxing documentary. She wanted to where your average Joe or soccer mom could watch this and get something from it, and I feel like it did that.”

Adesanya, 34, is the two-time UFC middleweight champion. “The Last Stylebender” recaptured his belt in highlight-reel fashion this past April with a second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is scheduled to defend his title against Sean Strickland on Sept. 10 at UFC 293, which goes down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.