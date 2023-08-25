UFC Singapore Results: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

MMA Fighting has UFC Singapore results for the Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against two-time UFC title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway is coming off an impressive victory over Arnold Allen, while Jung has not competed since suffering a fourth-round defeat to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in April 2022.

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann collide in a light heavyweight rematch in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Singapore results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

Seung Woo Choi vs. Jarno Errens