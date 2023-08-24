UFC Singapore weigh-in results: Max Holloway, Korean Zombie set for main event

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie are ready for battle.

The two veteran featherweights successfully made weight on Friday morning in Singapore ahead of their five-round headlining battle at UFC Singapore. Both Holloway and Zombie — aka Chan Sung Jung — tipped the scales at 146 pounds, the limit for a non-title featherweight bout. Holloway and Zombie are now set to collide in Saturday’s main event, which takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Holloway (24-7) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 2 ranked featherweight in the world. At age 31, the former UFC featherweight champion seeks his second consecutive win following a hard-fought decision over Arnold Allen this past April. Since 2014, Holloway is 17-3 in the featherweight division, with all three losses coming to UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Zombie (17-7) is MMA Fighting’s No. 11 ranked featherweight in the world. The 36-year-old veteran is a fan favorite renown for his exciting fighting style and has teased that Saturday’s event could be his final bout. A two-time UFC title challenger, Zombie has been sidelined since losing a title bid against Volkanovski in lopsided fashion in April 2022.

Tenemos estelar @BlessedMMA está marcando el peso de 146 libras #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/yDMdrU2bZK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 25, 2023

El primero a la báscula @KoreanZombieMMA marca 146 libras para la estelar de #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/kUuQjuHdA4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 25, 2023

In the co-main event, Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann both hit the mark for their light heavyweight rematch. Smith tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds, while Spann came in at 205.

In total, all 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s card made weight.

Check out the official UFC Singapore weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Alex Caceres (145.5)

Rinya Nakamura (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Junior Tafa (255) vs. Parker Porter (256)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (243)

Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (135)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Song Kenan (170) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170.5)

Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

Liang Na (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (126)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)