Mayra Bueno Silva, Walt Harris temporary suspensions extended by Nevada Athletic Commission

UFC fighters Mayra Bueno Silva and Walt Harris will have to wait a bit longer to find out whether or not they will receive full suspensions for recent infractions.

Both Bueno Silva and Harris were on the docket for Thursday’s Nevada Athletic Commission meeting in relation to failed drug tests stemming from UFC Vegas 77. During the meeting, both fighters’ temporary suspensions were extended, pending resolutions that will be announced at a later date.

Bueno Silva revealed her positive test earlier this week stemming from her second-round finish of Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 77. On Thursday, it was revealed that “Sheetara” tested positive for ritalinic acid, a major urinary metabolite of methylphenidate, which is better known as Ritalin, used for treatment of ADHD.

Harris announced his positive test prior to his scheduled matchup with Josh Parisian at UFC Vegas 77 in July. It was revealed at the NAC meeting that Harris tested positive for drostanolone, which is a prohibited substance according to the United States Anti-Doping Association.

On Wednesday, Bueno Silva told MMA Fighting that she has been working with the UFC and USADA on the situation.