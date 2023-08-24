Heck of a Morning: UFC 292 hangover is real, Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, more

While there’s a lot going on in the world of MMA, the fallout from UFC 292 this past Saturday is still with most people following Sean O’Malley’s title win over Aljamain Sterling.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the lingering storylines coming out of the UFC’s return to Boston. Additionally, topics include Saturday’s UFC Singapore event, and a sneaky loaded main card capped off by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie in a scheduled five-round featherweight bout, Giga Chikadze’s return and why Alex Caceres may be overlooked by most heading into this weekend, the stakes in the Erin Blanchfield vs. Tail Santos fight, the PFL classic between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos from Wednesday night in New York, PFL recent signings, and much more.

