Between the Links: Sean O’Malley crowned at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling’s future, Holloway vs. Zombie

In the main event of UFC 292, Sean O’Malley turned the UFC bantamweight division upside down when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the brand new champion in Boston — which leaves the futures of O’Malley, Sterling, and the division as a bit of a mystery.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will take viewer questions live on the program on topics such as O’Malley’s title win and where he goes, whether Sterling makes the move to featherweight, or stays at 135, Zhang Weili’s dominant title defense against Amanda Lemos and if Yan Xiaonan or Tatiana Suarez is next, Ian Machado Garry’s ceiling in the welterweight division, Saturday’s UFC Singapore event headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, the card being sneaky good, and more.

Host Mike Heck is joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew to answer questions about the biggest stories in the world of combat sports.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.