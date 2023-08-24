UFC Singapore weigh-in video

At the UFC Singapore weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Singapore will step on the scale Friday local time. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the weigh-ins when available.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and one-time featherweight title challenger Chan Sung Zung (otherwise known as The Korean Zombie) can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.

The UFC Singapore official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Highlights can be watched below.

Tenemos estelar @BlessedMMA está marcando el peso de 146 libras #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/yDMdrU2bZK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 25, 2023

El primero a la báscula @KoreanZombieMMA marca 146 libras para la estelar de #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/kUuQjuHdA4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 25, 2023

Cool, calm & collected for your co-main @Superman_Spann is official for #UFCSingapore!



Saturday | Main Card 8amET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/Ca3mOnEOIG — UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2023

Sin problema Taila Santos marca 124.5 libras #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/zYam6gE4ax — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 25, 2023

Check out UFC Singapore weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Alex Caceres (145.5)

Rinya Nakamura (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Junior Tafa (255) vs. Parker Porter (256)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (243)

Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (135)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Song Kenan (170) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170.5)

Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

Liang Na (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (126)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)