UFC 293 poster released

Israel Adesanya is headlining once again.

The middleweight champion is featured in the official UFC 293 poster, where he is positioned face-to-face with main event opponent Sean Strickland. This is the first title defense of Adesanya’s second reign after he reclaimed the title from rival Alex Pereira this past April.

See the official poster for the Sept. 10 event below.

Adesanya successfully defended the UFC middleweight title five straight times during his first reign and next looks to add Strickland to his list of championship bout conquests. The resilient Strickland has taken a couple of tough losses since moving up to 185 pounds, but overall is 7-2 in the division and he enters his first UFC title fight on a two-fight win streak.

Also featured on the poster are heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, who are currently scheduled to compete in the co-main event. Tuivasa looks to rebound from back-to-back losses after a five-fight win streak sent him to the top of the rankings, while Volkov is in line for a third straight win if he can get past the hard-hitting Australian.

UFC 293 takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sept. 10. See the current lineup below (bout order still to be determined):

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal