PFL 9 Results: Collard vs. Burgos

MMA Fighting has PFL 9 results for the Collard vs. Burgos fight card from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In the main event, Clay Collard will square off against Shane Burgos in a lightweight semifinal. In the other lightweight semifinal, 2022 champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier faces Bruno Miranda.
Additionally, the semifinals of the welterweight tournament are featured with Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal and Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro.
Check out the PFL 9 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis
Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli
Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe
Abigail Montes vs. Darrell Montague
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner
Loading comments...