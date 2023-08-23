PFL 9 Results: Collard vs. Burgos

MMA Fighting has PFL 9 results for the Collard vs. Burgos fight card from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, Clay Collard will square off against Shane Burgos in a lightweight semifinal. In the other lightweight semifinal, 2022 champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier faces Bruno Miranda.

Additionally, the semifinals of the welterweight tournament are featured with Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal and Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro.

Check out the PFL 9 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe

Abigail Montes vs. Darrell Montague

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard