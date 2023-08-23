No Bets Barred: Does Korean Zombie have any chance against Max Holloway at UFC Singapore?

The UFC’s summer run simply won’t stop and following up the monumental UFC 292, the promotion heads to Singapore with a featherweight main event between Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, so the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all down.

This week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief discussion of UFC 292 and new bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley before diving into the events this weekend. Topics discussed include whether The Korean Zombie has any chance against Holloway, whether Anthony Smith is completely washed, Erin Blanchfield’s title aspirations, and even a little boxing and PFL action thrown in.

Tune in for episode 59 of No Bets Barred.

