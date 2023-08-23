Rankings Show: How does Sean O’Malley’s rise compare to Conor McGregor (and other UFC hype trains), plus who can Aljo beat at 145?

Sean O’Malley is the new bantamweight king — and the UFC’s 135-pound division could be in for one hell of a ride.

Podcast pals Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee this week to sift through the wreckage of UFC 292 and put O’Malley’s victory over Aljamain Sterling into perspective. Where does O’Malley rank among the UFC hype trains who surprised everyone by actually going out there and doing the damn thing? How long is the O’Malley era going to last? And where would Sterling sit in the featherweight division if you injected him into the 145-pound ranks right now? Then, the gang examines the next step for pound-for-pound queen Zhang Weili, debate who’s the brightest of the up-and-coming crop at 170 pounds, welcome an old favorite back into the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.