Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling targets 2024 rematch with Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling is going to rest for the remainder of 2023 before looking to reclaim his title.

The first title defense of Sterling’s title reign launched a stretch of activity most fans didn’t expect after undergoing neck surgery following his DQ title win in March 2021. “Funk Master” went on to fight four times from April 2022 to this past Saturday at UFC 292, defending his title successfully in the first three of those bouts against former champions Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo.

Unfortunately for Sterling, Sean O’Malley snapped his record-setting UFC bantamweight winning streak of nine straight triumphs. The second career knockout loss of Sterling’s career (23-4) has sent the 34-year-old back to the drawing board as he hopes to eventually get his shot at redemption.

“Now Sean is the guy, he’s got the crown, kudos to him, his team ... it’s up to me to hopefully get the rematch and if not get the rematch, maybe Merab [Dvalishvili] gets his crack,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “I’ll be there to help him prepare for that fight but we’ll see what’s next. Until then I’m happy to just sit on the sidelines, take my vacation, take time to get better. We’ll see what’s next for me in 2024.

“For me, this isn’t that dark of an emotional time. If I got outclassed, dude ... I wouldn’t even know where to even begin to know how to pick up the pieces. Glass half full. Yeah, I lost but I fought great in the first round, I had a great start to the second round until I didn’t and it’s just one of those things. Can I get back? Will I bounce back? I been here before. I’ve done it before and I know I can do it again.”

O’Malley’s win opens up a brand new world of opportunity for contenders at bantamweight. While the aforementioned Dvalishvili is the most logical next in line, riding a lengthy nine-fight winning streak of his own, he’s currently recovering from an injury. Therefore, Marlon “Chito” Vera’s UFC 292 unanimous decision nod over Pedro Munhoz looks to be enough to potentially get him a rematch with the new champion, who he handed his only career loss in August 2020 via strikes in round one. Cory Sandhagen and Henry Cejudo are also floating in the division’s waters, waiting to see how everything shakes out.

As alluded to by Sterling, his first knockout loss to Marlon Moraes in December 2017 acted as the catalyst for his career-best winning stretch. Facing talented strikers has been nothing new for Sterling throughout his career. In those matchups, he just managed to find more success with his patented wrestling than he did against “Sugar,” ultimately costing him his throne atop the 135-pound ranks.

“Going in there I felt I should be able to get the job done and I do think I was on my way to doing what I did in the first round and replicating that for four more rounds,” Sterling said. “Got a little excited, overextended, and gave the man the one thing that he always excels at is when guys overextend, they reach. O’Malley capitalizes and he cracks guys.

“Credit to Sean. He stayed patient waiting for that clean shot to come. I made the one mistake he wanted me to make at some point during the fight and I never got an opportunity to showcase my grappling skills to the world and show the world why I’m the best.”

