Conor McGregor vows to ‘badly’ end Tony Ferguson in heated comments, Ferguson responds

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There’s no love lost between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, as both reminded the social media world this week.

For years, McGregor and Ferguson seemed to circle one another with back-and-forth trash talk, and during McGregor’s recent Twitter barrage, he ended up taking a shot at the former lightweight champion, vowing to “end” Ferguson when he gets the opportunity.

“I’m [going to] end you and badly. I’ve not forgot,” McGregor stated.

As expected, Ferguson — who was pretty excited to have “The Notorious” say something to him on social media — responded as only he can.

“Ahh, there’s my b****,” Ferguson said. “Took a few to get your attention, ehh? Remember when you used to work for me and I fired your ass for not doing your job. When you’re done signing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line Coward-Champ.”

McGregor is expected to return from a long injury layoff to meet Michael Chandler, his rival coach on the recent season of The Ultimate Fighter. It will be the former two-division champion’s first octagon appearance since suffering a nasty leg injury in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Ferguson, who hasn’t picked up a victory since a second-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in June 2019, is currently on a six-fight skid, with his most recent loss coming via arm triangle choke at UFC 291 in July.

