PFL 9 weigh-in video: 1 fighter misses for welterweight semifinal bout

Carlos Leal has stacked the deck against himself in his quest for his first PFL championship.

The welterweight contender missed weight Tuesday morning for his semifinal bout against 2022 champion Sadibou Sy, coming in at 172 pounds, one pound over the limit for a non-title matchup. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent and receives an automatic one-point deduction on the scorecards when he steps into the cage with Sy at PFL 9 on Wednesday night.

⚖️Welterweight Semifinal bout:

Sadibou Sy: 170.8lbs

Carlos Leal: 172*



Leal will forfeit 20% of his show purse to his opponent. Leal needs to win by a finish or by at least 2 points to advance to the #PFLWorldChampionship



[Wednesday, August 23rd | 6:30pm ET on ESPN+ | 9pm ET on… pic.twitter.com/V1FrPC4Fz7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2023

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video above, which begin at 6 p.m. ET.

All other main card competitors were on point, including lightweight headliners Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, and 2022 champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who fights Bruno Miranda in the co-main event.

One other fighter missed weight, preliminary featherweight John Caldone. He weighed in at 148.6 pounds, two pounds over the limit, and forfeits 20 percent of his purse to opponent Nathaniel Grimard as penalty.

See PFL 9 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard (155) vs. Shane Burgos (156) — lightweight semifinal

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6) vs. Bruno Miranda (154) — lightweight semifinal

Sadibou Sy (170.8) vs. Carlos Leal (172)* — welterweight semifinal

Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) vs. Solomon Renfro (170.4) — welterweight semifinal

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.2) vs. Ed Davis (155.6) — amateur bout

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexei Pergande (145.6) vs. Shawn Stefanelli (144.8)

Mostafa Rashed Neda (184.8) vs. Korey Kuppe (184.8)

Abigail Montes (145.6) vs. Darrell Montague (145.4)

Abdullah Al-Qahtani (145.8) vs. David Zelner (145.8)

John Caldone (148.6)* vs. Nathaniel Grimard (145.8)

*missed weight