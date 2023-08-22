 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KSI vs. Fury video: KSI shoves Tommy Fury during first staredown; John Fury loses temper

By MMA Fighting Newswire
After a wild press conference Tuesday, KSI and Tommy Fury still had plenty of theatrics for their first staredown.

In the faceoff, KSI and Fury touched foreheads before KSI shoved Fury and led to both parties, including Tommy Fury’s father John Fury, being restrained by security to avoid a possible brawl at the Wembley Arena in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Check out the first staredown below.

Logan Paul, and his opponent for the Oct. 14 event Dillon Danis, never squared off after they both left the arena after their eventful press conference.

