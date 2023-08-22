PFL signs undisputed boxing champion Savannah Marshall

Savannah Marshall is bringing her punching prowess to the PFL.

The league announced Tuesday via a press release that it has signed the undisputed super middleweight (168 pounds) boxing champion to a multi-year deal. Marshall, 32, joins past rival Claressa Shields and the recently signed Amanda Serrano on the list of boxing stars that are now part of the PFL roster.

Along with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, the four are set to be part of the launch its PFLW brand.

“I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in the release. “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”

Marshall and Shields have a history, having fought this past October in a middleweight championship unification out. Shields defeated Marshall by unanimous decision to add the Englishwoman’s WBO belt to her collection of titles.

It didn’t take long for Marshall to bounce back as she defeated Franchón Crews-Dezurn the following July. Marshall’s majority decision win earned her super middleweight belts from boxing’s four major organizations, making her the undisputed champion of the division.

“I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League,” Marshall said in the release. “I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW.”

It is not yet known when Marshall will make her competitive debut for the PFL.