Mayra Bueno Silva announces failed drug test for Holly Holm fight

Mayra Bueno Silva may be stuck on the shelf for longer than expected.

Silva announced Monday that she failed a pre-fight drug test in relation to her UFC Vegas 77 win over Holly Holm. In a statement released on Instagram, the 31-year-old bantamweight stated that she tested positive for a substance “consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD.” Silva said she is fully cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), which oversaw the bout, as well as the UFC and its anti-doping partner USADA.

Silva’s name appears on the agenda for Thursday’s NAC meeting in Las Vegas, at which she’ll likely receive a temporary suspension while her case works toward a resolution.

Silva (11-2-1) defeated Holm via second-round submission to notch the biggest win of her eight-year MMA career at the July 15 event, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. “Sheetara” has won four consecutive fights since moving back up to bantamweight in 2022 and is currently a top contender for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Silva’s complete statement can be read below.