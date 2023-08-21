Mayra Bueno Silva announces failed drug test for Holly Holm fight

Mayra Bueno Silva may be stuck on the shelf for longer than expected.
Silva announced Monday that she failed a pre-fight drug test in relation to her UFC Vegas 77 win over Holly Holm. In a statement released on Instagram, the 31-year-old bantamweight stated that she tested positive for a substance “consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD.” Silva said she is fully cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), which oversaw the bout, as well as the UFC and its anti-doping partner USADA.
Silva’s name appears on the agenda for Thursday’s NAC meeting in Las Vegas, at which she’ll likely receive a temporary suspension while her case works toward a resolution.
Silva (11-2-1) defeated Holm via second-round submission to notch the biggest win of her eight-year MMA career at the July 15 event, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. “Sheetara” has won four consecutive fights since moving back up to bantamweight in 2022 and is currently a top contender for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.
Silva’s complete statement can be read below.
To all of my fans,
It is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have test positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways.
I have provided a plethora of documents and explanations to USADA and the Nevada State Commission detailing the disorder, the effects of the disorder on my daily life and my decision making in the ingestion of the prescription medicine. I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada Sthate athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system. I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it apeared in a small amount in my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level.
Please before you make any judgements understand that I have been dealing with this my whole life and I am devastated that this has happened in my career. I look forwward to coming to a resolution and putting this behind me. I look forward to fighting again for the best organization in the world. I am the next champion and I am ready to fight!
